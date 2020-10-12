By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for older voters or voters with pre-existing medical condition to go to the polls, but new rules put in place prior to the June 9 primary still allow voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said the emergency rule put in place allowing all voters to request an absentee ballot citing COVID-19 as a valid medical excuse remains in effect, giving all registered voters another option to exercise their voting power.

Voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot three ways.

First, a voter can visit the offices of their local county clerk and fill out the absentee ballot request form. Second, a voter can go to GoVoteWV.com, the Secretary of State’s webpage dedicated to the 2020 general election. Click on the red button marked “Absentee Voting” to review absentee voting information and download an absentee ballot application. …

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2020/10/how-to-vote-all-west-virginia-registered-voters-can-vote-absentee/