Hospital closures will cost 1,079 workers their jobs in Wheeling, W.Va., region

WHEELING, W.Va. — WARN notices filed in Ohio and West Virginia reveal that 1,079 workers will lose their jobs with the impending closures of two hospitals in Wheeling and Martins Ferry.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings indicate 736 workers will lose their jobs at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, and an additional 343 jobs will be lost from East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry.

Alecto Healthcare Services, a California-based company that owns both hospitals, announced Aug. 7 that it plans to close OVMC and EORH as early as Oct. 7. The WARN notices are required by federal law when mass layoffs are expected.

The closures are expected to leave a major medical and economic hole on both sides of the river. ….

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2019/08/hospital-closures-will-cost-1079-workers-their-jobs/