By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — An historic miniature train that was down for repairs is now back up, running and ready to start carrying passengers again this Saturday.

Weather permitting, the Ridge Runner will be making trips around Bluefield City Park, also known as Lotito Park, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. both days, according to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.

In late July, the Bluefield City Board of Directors was informed that the train was experiencing mechanical problems, but it has been repaired, Blackwell said. Trial runs have been made successfully around the track.

“It’s been tested, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it continues to run good,” Blackwell said…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/historic-ridge-runner-miniature-train-ready-to-ride-again/article_7317c278-fbd8-11eb-b2d1-eb3533724699.html