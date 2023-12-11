Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health continues to invest in health programs to benefit West Virginians

More than 100 grants issued since the Charitable Fund’s launch in 2021

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Officials from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health, on Dec. 11, announced its fourth quarter grant funding to nonprofit organizations throughout the Mountain State. These grants help fund programs and initiatives that effectively address oral health, community health, and family health initiatives to benefit West Virginia individuals, families, and communities.

The grants approved in the Fund’s final meeting of 2023 total nearly half a million dollars and were awarded to nine organizations, including:

Capital City Give Kids a Smile: Capital City Give Kids A Smile Day 2024

Capital City Give Kids A Smile Day 2024 Children’s Home Society of West Virginia: Children’s Home Society Parkersburg Program Needs

Children’s Home Society Parkersburg Program Needs Golden Girl Group Home: Family Kitchen and Food Pantry Program

Family Kitchen and Food Pantry Program Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: Breaking Barriers in the Mountain State Program

Breaking Barriers in the Mountain State Program Mountaineer Food Bank: Veterans Table Feeding Program

Veterans Table Feeding Program University Physicians and Surgeons: Caring for Smiles of Those Who Served Dental Event

Caring for Smiles of Those Who Served Dental Event Variety – the Children’s Charity: Mobility and Communication Programs

Mobility and Communication Programs West Virginia Independent Colleges and Universities: WVICU Circle of Vision Scholarship Program

WVICU Circle of Vision Scholarship Program Wood County Society: Expansion of Vital Services in the Mid-Ohio Valley Region

“We are proud to support these nonprofit organizations that are working tirelessly in the communities throughout the state day in and day out,” said Cathy McAlister, executive director of the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health. “Their hands-on efforts help move the needle to improve the health and wellbeing of our neighbors, and we greatly appreciate their commitment to community.”

The Charitable Fund has awarded more than $5 million in grants to more than 100 organizations since its launch in 2021. To date, these grants support programs that address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), Oral Health, Substance Use Disorder, Community Health and Family Health.

About Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund

The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health is a restricted fund of the Highmark Foundation. The Charitable Fund for Health‘s mission is to improve the health, well-being and quality of life for individuals who reside in all 55 counties in West Virginia. The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health strives to support programs that impact multiple counties and work collaboratively to leverage additional funding to achieve replicable models. For more information, visit www.highmarkfoundation.org.

About Highmark Foundation

The Highmark Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) private, charitable organization dedicated to improving the health, wellbeing, and quality of life for individuals who reside in the communities served by Highmark, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. We fulfill our missing by awarding high-impact grants to charitable organizations that implement evidence-based programs aimed at improving community health. Central to the Foundation’s mission is identifying and continuously reevaluating our region’s prevailing health care needs. By doing so, the Foundation remains at the forefront of those needs, well-equipped to pinpoint the issues that more urgently need support.

In 2021, two new restricted funds were established at the Highmark Foundation – the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health and the United Concordia Dental Charitable Fund. These funds support the ongoing work of the Highmark Foundation across its footprint and beyond.

For more information, visit www.highmarkfoundation.org and follow the Highmark Foundation on LinkedIn.