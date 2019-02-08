Highmark Foundation now accepting applications for 2019-2020 School Grant and Awards Program

Release from Highmark Foundation:

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Highmark Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2019-2020 School Grant and Awards Program, which will make available a total of $425,000 for schools grades K-12 in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The goal of the program is to create healthier school environments that experience positive, sustainable and lasting change through comprehensive strategies.

“Our schools have a tremendous holistic opportunity to be the foundation for systemic improvement in children’s health,” said Highmark Foundation President Yvonne Cook. “We are very pleased with the impact the School Grant and Awards program has had in its first six years and are looking forward to expanding that impact to include school-based health initiatives. We encourage all eligible schools to apply and partner with the Highmark Foundation to create a healthier and safer school environment.”

Public, private, parochial and charter schools and vocational high schools throughout West Virginia and Pennsylvania (excluding Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties) are invited to apply for the three offerings of the Highmark Foundation’s School Grant and Awards Program:

School Grant Program funding supports evidence-based programs that address the following priority areas: bullying prevention, child injury prevention, environmental health, healthy eating and physical activity. New this year is the addition of the category school-based health. Programs in this area will focus on activities addressing vaccination campaigns including Human Papillomavirus (HPV) awareness and education, school-based health screening support for school nurses and medication/prescription support, and support services for children with chronic illness. Schools are eligible for grants up $7,500.

Advancing Excellence in School Nursing Awards recognize the important role school nurses play in adolescent health and wellness. Up to 15 school nurses will be presented this honor, accompanied by $1,500 to be used for professional development or school resources.

Supportive Services Health Grants are part of a strategy to support economically disadvantaged school districts and high-needs schools with financial assistance to meet basic health requests. Schools must meet strict criteria to be eligible. Child Health and Wellness grants up to $1,000 will be awarded to schools to assist with the purchase of items impacting students’ supportive, social and health needs. School Equipment and Supplies Challenge grants will match up to $2,500 for the purchase of specialized equipment or supplies that enable school nurses to better perform their valuable services. Proof of matching funds from other sources must be included in the application.

All applications must be submitted online by March 29, 2019

Now entering its seventh year, the Highmark Foundation’s School Grant and Awards Program has provided more than $2.2 million of support to schools in communities served by Highmark Inc. in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The link to the online application can be found at https://highmarkfoundationrfp.versaic.com

About the Highmark Foundation

The Highmark Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private, charitable organization dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and quality of life for individuals and communities throughout the areas served by Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. We fulfill our mission by awarding high-impact grants to charitable organizations that implement evidence-based programs aimed at improving community health. Central to the Foundation’s mission is identifying and continuously re-evaluating our region’s prevailing health care needs. By doing so, the Foundation remains at the forefront of those needs, well equipped to pinpoint issues that most urgently need support.

