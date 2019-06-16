Highland Arts Unlimited in Mineral County, W.Va., announces season for 2019-2020

Mineral Daily News-Tribune Report

KEYSER, W.Va. — Highland Arts Unlimited will kick off its 47th season with a free concert by Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Bands on Aug. 22 in the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College.

Persons seeking membership in Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) will receive a $5 discount in their selected category up to and including the night of the performance on Aug. 22. …

