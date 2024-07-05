HHOMA launches statewide listening tour

Invites all public and community comments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) has announced a listening tour will be held across the state running July to October with stops in Montgomery, Mount Hope, Parkersburg and Welch.



The primary objective of this tour is to actively engage with community members and gather valuable feedback to address their needs. Through this listening tour, HHOMA provides a forum for discussing issues that affect the state’s minority populations. The issues raised at these forums are addressed by partner agencies, and policy recommendations are made to the legislature based on the discussions and feedback gathered across the state.



“As we embark on this listening tour, our goal is to engage directly with communities to better understand their needs and priorities,” said Jill Upson, executive director of HHOMA. “We are committed to fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration as we work together to build a more equitable and resilient future for all.”



The scheduled stops include:

07/10/2024: Montgomery Listening Tour

08/06/2024: Mount Hope Listening Tour

09/16/2024: Parkersburg Listening Tour

10/10/2024: Welch Listening Tour



The HHOMA team will travel with partner state agency representatives at each stop where the public will be invited to receive information and share their ideas.



Upcoming event dates and locations will be announced throughout the listening tour and can be found online at www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov. Details will also be shared on HHOMA’s social media pages and here.