Harvard graduate travels through West Virginia, seeking solutions for energy

By PHIL PERRY

The Logan Banner

MADISON, W.Va. — A grad student from American University in Washington, D.C., has traveled to southern West Virginia seeking answers to questions about energy — particularly coal — through the eyes of Boone County citizens, elected officials and industry professionals.

Adrian Pforzheimer, 25, is a Cambridge, Massachusetts, native and a graduate of Harvard University. Earning his degree in government, he is studying political communication in graduate school and will graduate in May with his masters degree.

“I’m interested in how the intersection of environment, politics and energy are wildly different in various areas across the country,” he said. “I want to find energy solutions that aren’t harmful to the earth, with human health being a big priority.”

