Harrison, WV County Clerk’s Office still reeling after cyberattack; commission working with outside cyber security firm

By JoAnn Snoderly, The Exponent Telegram in Clarksburg, W.Va.

County Clerk Susan Thomas points out a shelf stacked high with multiple piles of documents that had yet to be recorded on Tuesday afternoon. Staff photo by JoAnn Snoderly

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.— Harrison County government is still reeling from a June 13 cyberattack that crippled many county functions.

The attack was especially devastating in the Harrison County Clerk’s Office, where all digital tasks were halted and documents possibly dating to the 18th century — which had taken over 14 years to scan — were lost.

Although there were backups in place, those also were encrypted in the attack, according to County Administrator Willie Parker.

County Clerk Susan Thomas asked for the public’s continued patience as her office staff continues efforts to catch up. …

