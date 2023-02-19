Hall of Fame basketball Coach Roy Williams will deliver the keynote speech at GameChanger event at Greenbrier Resort

Three-time national champion coach to speak at Golf Classic dinner

WV Press Release Sharing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Hall of Fame and National Champion basketball coach Roy Williams has agreed to host and deliver the keynote speech at the third annual GameChanger Prevention Education Golf Classic Dinner on Wednesday, May 23, at the world-famous Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Williams, who enjoyed a sparkling coaching career at college basketball shrines Kansas and North Carolina, joins a lofty list of past speakers at the GameChanger Event. He follows Alabama Coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry, who appeared at the Inaugural Classic in 2021, and country music sensation Brad Paisley, who delivered last year’s keynote.

Roy Williams

Williams guided Kansas to the NCAA national championship games in both 1991 and 2003 and led North Carolina to three NCAA basketball championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017. He compiled an ultra-impressive career record of 903-264, including a sparkling 79-27 record in NCAA tournament play. He was inducted in the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the National Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

The legendary coach says he is eagerly looking forward to becoming a part of the GameChanger initiative. “I hope I can help GameChanger address what is obviously a crisis in our country. Substance misuse is killing our kids and destroying our families and communities,” Williams said. “I consider it an honor to follow such fantastic people as Nick and Terry Saban and Brad Paisley and I am committed to helping GameChanger in any way I can.”

GameChanger Executive Director and Founder Joe Boczek is obviously elated that Williams will helm the GameChanger event. “GameChanger has been truly blessed in just its fourth year of existence. Through the help of so many people from so many walks of life, we believe we are truly going to save lives. Having a legend like Coach Williams on the heels of our terrific hosts the last two years in Nick and Terry Saban and Brad Paisley speaks volumes to the credibility our Prevention Education Programs have attained.”

The third annual GameChanger event is slated to begin with a reception and dinner featuring Coach Williams on Wednesday, May 24, and a Golfer’s Breakfast and Celebrity Golf Scramble slated to start at 9 AM on Thursday, May 25.

In its first two years, the GameChanger Golf Classic has raised more than $800,000 for prevention education in West Virginia schools. GameChanger programs are also working to address the deadly fentanyl crisis that is responsible for taking a record number of young lives in West Virginia and across our nation.

GameChanger Chairman of the Board – Larry Puccio believes the success of GameChanger in such a brief period is a testament to the people and organizations in West Virginia and beyond who have stepped up to help. “I will never be able to say enough about the great people in West Virginia and the nation who have lent their support, not only financially, but also with their knowledge and expertise in addressing this crisis. I wish there were time and space to name each one individually. I do know that because of them, GameChanger is saving kids’ lives and that is all that matters. I would also be remiss if I didn’t personally thank Coach Bob Huggins for reaching out to Coach Roy Williams to secure his commitment to help us.”

Since Its Inception In 2018, GameChanger Has: