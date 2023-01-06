Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing unit in Fairmont, W.Va.

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity will build a tri-plex housing unit with $450,000 from Federal Home Loan Bank in conjunction with the affordable housing program.

The affordable housing units will be located on blighted lots on Robinson Street in Fairmont.

Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity serves Preston, Monongalia and Marion counties and rotates building housing among the counties. Currently, the nonprofit is working in Preston County, but expects to begin construction on the housing units in Fairmont in late summer or fall of 2023.

The project is expected to take six months and be finished by the end of 2023, if all goes well, Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity Interim Executive Director Elaine McVay said. While design plans have not been finalized, the unit will likely include three bedrooms and two bathrooms…

