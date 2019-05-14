Guy Stewart, former dean of P.I. Reed School of Journalism, dead at 95

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Guy H. Stewart, 95, dean emeritus of the P.I. Reed School of Journalism (now the Reed College of Media) and a cornerstone in the development of the West Virginia Press Association, died today, May 14, 2019.

Stewart was the longest serving Dean of the School (now College) from 1969-1989. Details on service information will be shared as available.

Stewart was noted at WVU for two major achievements: a career as dean of the Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism and, in retirement, as chair of a committee dedicated to renovating WVU Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp.

Stewart, who grew up in Keyser, began his journalism career while still in high school, working for the Cumberland ( Md. ) Evening Times, Mineral Daily News-Tribune and Wheeling Intelligencer. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from WVU in 1948 and 1949, respectively, and a doctorate from the University of Illinois in 1957. He also worked briefly at the Chicago Tribune.

Stewart returned to his alma mater in 1960, first as a professor and director of graduate studies in the journalism school, then as the school’s dean from 1969-89. As dean, he oversaw the expansion of the school’s curriculum, was instrumental in renovations to the program’s home at Martin Hall and raised more than $2 million in scholarships and endowments. He returned as interim dean for two months in 1994.

In retirement, Stewart was active in the 4-H All-Stars, an informal committee devoted to upgrading Jackson’s Mill. He spearheaded a campaign that raised $450,000 for a new pool at the Weston facility and was chair of a 4-H All-Stars legislative committee that lobbied for up to $35 million to renovate the mill’s buildings.

He lived in Morgantown with his wife, Patricia.