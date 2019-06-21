Gubernatorial candidate Thrasher praises President Trump, U.S. EPA rule on Affordable Clean Energy

Woody Thrasher

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher praised the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final Affordable Clean Energy rule as a balanced correction to the suffocation West Virginia’s coal industry endured at the hands of the Obama administration.

“This week’s final Affordable Clean Energy rule shows us that President Donald Trump is committed to reducing red tape and giving states the power to decide what is best for them,” Thrasher said. “This commonsense approach is another step forward in ending Obama’s war on coal that crushed West Virginia’s economy for far too long. We know how to balance our environment and our economy, and I’m grateful President Trump and is allowing us to return to the world stage as a competitive energy source for many years to come.”