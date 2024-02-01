Groundhog Day in WV no longer canceled: French Creek Freddie will look for his shadow tomorrow, as per tradition since 1978

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement after speaking with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack yesterday on the importance of saving the long tradition of French Creek Freddie’s Groundhog Day in West Virginia.

“After speaking with USDA Secretary Vilsack yesterday, I have been assured that French Creek Freddie will have the opportunity to look for his shadow tomorrow morning. Secretary Vilsack and I have remained friends since our time as Governors and while we continue to work to fully re-open the WV Wildlife Center, I am excited to see that the festivities will proceed tomorrow and hope French Creek Freddie will not see his shadow, forecasting an early Spring!

I join West Virginia State officials in their frustrations about bureaucratic delays from federal agencies, but I will continue to use my time in the Senate to remove these hurdles, improve the permitting process and so much more!”