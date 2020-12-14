Grey2K To Try Again To Stop Greyhound Racing in West Virginia

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — A national group seeking to abolish greyhound racing in West Virginia will try again when the State Legislature convenes in 2021, but local lawmakers agree their efforts likely won’t get out of the starting gate.

Grey2K has targeted the elimination of greyhound racing in West Virginia in recent years, while seeking to eliminate the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding fund. A bill to eliminate the fund — and also abolish the licensing requirement for casinos with table games that they offer greyhound racing — most recently failed to pass in 2020.

Grey2K executive director Carey Theil said the group is seeking a gradual elimination of the dog racing in the state in 2021.

“I would like to see a bill that is a phase-out — one that would give more financial support to employees to help with the phase-out,” he said…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2020/12/grey2k-to-try-again-to-stop-greyhound-racing/