Grant County Bank to Host 23rd Annual Relay for Life Golf Tournament

West Virginia Press Association

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The Grant County Bank is pleased to announce the 23rd Annual Relay for Life Golf Tournament, scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025, at Valley View Golf Club in Moorefield, West Virginia. All proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the American Cancer Society and the Grant County Relay for Life chapter, supporting life-saving cancer research, patient care services, and advocacy efforts.

For more than two decades, Grant County Bank has proudly hosted this annual tournament, uniting the community in the fight against cancer. During the 2024 event, the Bank exceeded its goal, raising over $14,000 for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life, thanks to the support of players and sponsors.

“This tournament reminds us of the power of community coming together for something bigger than the game,” said Tournament Chairman Jared Amtower. “Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just in it for fun, your participation helps drive real progress in the fight against cancer.”

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up by 2 p.m., offering a full day of golf, camaraderie, and charitable giving. The $70 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, and access to a range of giveaways and prizes. Players can also compete in special contests, including Longest Drive, Straightest Drive, and Closest to the Pin. A $10,000 prize will be awarded to any player who scores a hole-in-one on a designated hole.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 2 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. The 23rd Annual Grant County Bank Relay for Life Golf Tournament is an opportunity for the community to come together and help provide resources that advance research and support those affected by the disease.

Registration is now open and must be completed by Friday, April 25. Teams of four are welcome, and individual players will be grouped accordingly. For more information or to register, contact Tournament Chair Jared N. Amtower at (304) 257-4111.

About The Grant County Bank

The Grant County Bank was chartered as a West Virginia state bank on August 6, 1902, and began operations on August 15 the same year with its first office in Petersburg, WV. The mission of providing financial services and products to families, small businesses, and the agricultural community has served both our customers and the bank well over the years.

Subsequently, The Grant County Bank has expanded its marketplace throughout the Potomac Highlands and now operates a total of seven offices in six counties, including Petersburg, Davis, Canaan Valley, Harman, Riverton, Moorefield, and Keyser. After more than a century of continued service, The Grant County Bank is truly “Committed to The Communities We Serve” and is a subsidiary of Highlands Bankshares, Inc., also headquartered in Petersburg, WV.