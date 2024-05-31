Grant County Bank raises funds during 22nd annual Relay for Life Golf Tournament

West Virginia Press Association

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Grant County Bank is continuing to support the Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society with donations from its most recent event—the 22nd Annual Relay for Life Golf Tournament. A record number of 22 teams participated during the Friday, May 3rd event.

The return of the annual Relay for Life Golf Tournament took place on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 9 a.m. at the Valley View Golf Club in Moorefield, West Virginia. All proceeds benefited the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life. This event brings together organization staff and supporters, as well as community members and golf enthusiasts.

This year, Grant County Bank will be able to donate in excess of $13,000 to the Relay for Life organization thanks to the generosity of sponsors and players.

Grant County Bank chose to partner with the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life because of the organizations’ work to improve the lives of people with cancer through advocacy, research, and support.

The tournament was Captain’s Choice format with 4 players per team. Both team and skill winners were named.

2024 Golf Tournament Results

Team Winners:

1st: Ryan Colaw/Matt Hahn/CJ Landis/Trent Borror (-16)

2nd: Josh Arbaugh/Bobby Parsons/Mark Geary II/Jordan Ours (-16)

3rd: Riley Barb/Hank Middlemas/Gary Hawkins/Billy Carpenter (-16)

*Note: Top three teams tied, 1st place won in a three-team card-off.

Skill Winners:

#3 Closest to Pin: Earl Snyder

#6 Closest to Pin: Scott Jennings

#13 Closest to Pin: Don Baker

#15 Closest to Pin: Hank Middlemas

#17 Closest to Pin: Jim Burton

#5 Longest Drive: Mark Geary II

#8 Straightest Drive: Adam Pritts

Plans are already underway for the 2025 tournament and it is scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025.

About Grant County Bank

The Grant County Bank was chartered as a West Virginia state bank on August 6, 1902, and began operations on August 15 of the same year with its first office in Petersburg, West Virginia. Grant County Bank’s mission of providing financial services and products to families, small businesses, and the agricultural community has served both customers and the bank well over the years.

Subsequently, The Grant County Bank has expanded its marketplace throughout the Potomac Highlands and now operates a total of seven locations spanning six West Virginia counties. After more than a century of continued service, The Grant County Bank is truly “Committed to the Communities We Serve” and is a subsidiary of Highlands Bankshares, Inc., also headquartered in Petersburg, West Virginia.