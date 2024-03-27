Grant County Bank annual golf tournament to support local Relay for Life

West Virginia Press Association

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The Grant County Bank announced the return of its annual Relay for Life Golf Tournament set to take place on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the Valley View Golf Club in Moorefield, West Virginia. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life.

For more than 20 years, Grant County Bank has been hosting its annual Relay for Life golf tournament. During last year’s 2023 golf tournament, Grant County Bank was able to donate over $13,000 to the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life organizations. This year they hope to donate more than $15,000, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and players.

Grant County Bank chose to partner with the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life because of the two organization’s work to improve the lives of people with cancer through advocacy, research, and support.

“We look forward to hosting our annual golf tournament every year, it’s a great cause and it is always a good time,” said Tournament Chairman, Jared Amtower. “We invite everyone to come out and help us raise money to fight cancer.”

The 22nd Annual Grant County Bank Relay for Life Golf Tournament hopes to bring the community together to enjoy the golf course in early May while raising donations to support a good cause. According to the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed this year alone, and that’s a good reason to come together and support the efforts.

The tournament will be Captain’s Choice format with 4 players per team. A $70 registration fee per player includes green fees, carts, cash prizes, and lunch. All team registrations must be received no later than April 26th.

For more information and to get registered, contact Jared N. Amtower, Tournament Chair, at 304.257.4111.