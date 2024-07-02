Grant County Bank announces retirement of Board Member, Jack Barr

West Virginia Press Association

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The Grant County Bank is announcing the retirement of long-serving board member Jack Barr, whose dedication and visionary leadership have played a pivotal role in the bank’s growth and success over the past two decades.

Barr joined the board of directors for Grant County Bank in 2003 during a period of significant transition and development. One of the most notable changes he witnessed was the bank’s transition to digital banking, making internet banking accessible to all customers. This initiative has greatly enhanced the convenience and efficiency of banking services for the local community.

Under Barr’s guidance, Grant County Bank also made substantial strides in promoting diversity on the board. He proudly supported the appointment of several women to the board, ensuring that diverse perspectives were represented in the bank’s leadership.

Furthermore, Barr was instrumental in helping expand Grant County Bank’s loan services to a broader market, enabling the bank to support the growth and development of local businesses and the community at large.

George Ford, President and CEO of Grant County Bank, reflects on Barr’s invaluable contributions saying, “Jack joined our board shortly after we opened an office in Mineral County. His background as an attorney and experience on the board of a larger regional bank, combined with his deep connections to both Grant and Mineral Counties, were instrumental in the success of our Keyser branch. Jack developed strong relationships with key clients in the Mineral County market, significantly contributing to our growth.”

Ford continues, “Jack always provided thoughtful and reasoned perspectives on any issue before the board. His ability to thoroughly analyze and address challenges will have a lasting impact on the bank. During the ‘Great Recession’ of the late 2000s, Jack worked closely with the bank to develop workout agreements with clients facing financial difficulties, exemplifying his commitment to supporting our customers through tough times.”

As Jack Barr steps down from his position, Grant County Bank extends a heartfelt gratitude for his years of service and dedication. His leadership, wisdom, and community spirit have left an indelible mark on the bank and the communities it serves.