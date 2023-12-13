Graduation ceremony scheduled for WVNG Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy-North on Dec. 15

KINGWOOD, W.Va. –The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – North will be holding a graduation ceremony for MCA – North Class 2-2023/Cycle 61 at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, Friday, December 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.



Media is invited to attend and document the ceremony.



One hundred and one Cadets will graduate from the 22-week quasi-military residential Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – North program. Sixty-five percent of the cadets will graduate with a high school diploma.

WHO: WVNG MCA-S Cadets, faculty, and staff members.

WHAT: Class graduation ceremony

WHEN: Friday, December 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM EST to 11:00 AM EDT

WHERE: Camp Dawson, Multi-Purpose Building, Kingwood, WV

MEDIA RSVP: Required to be submitted to Edwin “Bo” Wriston by December 16, 2023, at 4:00 PM EST for entry to Camp Dawson. Contact [email protected] or 304-629-3537 (cell) to RSVP.

POINT OF CONTACT: For information on this ceremony, please contact Mrs. Dianna Trickett, Program Director MCA-N, (304) 791-7901.