Governor’s School for Tourism Deadline Approaching May 9

Program offers exciting behind-the-scenes look at West Virginia’s growing tourism industry

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Tourism has announced that applications for the Governor’s School for Tourism will close on Friday, May 9th, for freshman and sophomore high school students wishing to attend. Those selected will tour nearly 600 miles of West Virginia’s most beautiful landscapes, learning about tourism and hospitality through hands-on experiences along the way.

“Governor’s School for Tourism (GST) is one of seven fully funded Governor’s Schools in our state,” said WV Governor’s Schools State Coordinator Dustin Lambert. “The WVDE is honored to partner with the Department of Tourism, Marshall University, and WVU to host this versatile learning experience in our Appalachian state where students are sure to witness our rich culture, stunning geography, and advancing economy. We believe GST to be the most unique summer residential program in the country!”

Governor’s School on Tourism will kick off on West Virginia Day, June 20th, and continue through the 29th. The 10-day experience will feature outdoor adventure, state parks, historical sites, iconic landmarks and more. While on the trip, students will have the opportunity to travel through their home state through the eyes of a visitor to help the Department of Tourism develop new promotional strategies for the following year. After completing the program, students will serve as the Governor’s official tourism ambassadors for the year following their participation.

The Governor’s School for Tourism will select one freshman or sophomore student from each county, as well as one student from each of the state’s five charter schools. The Governor’s Schools of West Virginia programs undergo a stringent application process to secure a spot in programs taught by esteemed college faculty. State funds provide tuition, room, board, activities and instructional materials for each student.

“The Governor’s School for Tourism provides students with an exciting look into the tourism career paths here for them at home,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “In addition, students will have the opportunity to experience our beautiful state as a tourist while rafting on the New River, riding on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, staying at state park lodges and much more. It’s our hope that they’ll finish this experience loving their state a little bit more.”

West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Marshall University’s College of Education and Professional Development will lead the curriculum and education components. The two colleges will be integral in planning, developing the curriculum, and providing hands-on learning.

To learn more or apply, visit the West Virginia Department of Education’s website. The deadline for applications is Friday, May 9, 2025.

For a look at the 2024 Governor’s School for Tourism, click here.

