Governor Patrick Morrisey’s Agenda Approved by West Virginia Legislature, Set to Become Law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the final day of the 2025 Legislative Session, Governor Patrick Morrisey’s agenda has been approved by the West Virginia Legislature and sent to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

“When I took office just three months ago, I promised to address West Virginia’s challenges head on, bringing the type of change that moves the needle and invigorates our state,” said Governor Morrisey. “I’m grateful to our legislators in the House and Senate for passing bills that grow our economy, streamline government, and uphold common sense. With more significant changes to our state yet to come, West Virginia has only just begun its comeback!”

Governor Morrisey’s legislative agenda approved this session includes:

House Bill 2014, the Power Generation and Consumption Act, creates a certified microgrid program in West Virginia to expand microgrid development, utilize coal and natural gas resources, and reinvest in West Virginia by creating funds to lower the income tax, provide funding for economic development, and stabilize the electric grid.

Senate Bill 456, the Riley Gaines Act, defines sex-based terms like “male” and “female” in the state code to allow for single-sex private spaces.

Senate Bill 461 creates the One Stop Shop Permitting Program, including providing for the creation of a Permitting Dashboard to operate as a “one-stop-shop” for obtaining and renewing qualifying business permits, streamlining the permitting process in West Virginia.

Senate Bill 468, the Universal Professional and Occupational Licensing Act, allows licensed and certified professionals to practice in West Virginia without taking additional examinations to attain local licensure or certification. This process will cut red tape, reduce healthcare costs, grow jobs, and encourage more people to come to West Virginia.

House Bill 2003 limits the use of personal electronic devices like cell phones in school classrooms during instructional time to cut down on distractions and improve student well-being.

House Bill 2008, House Bill 2009, and House Bill 2013 are government reorganization bills that reduce bureaucracy and create a more efficient government. HB 2008 brings the office of Economic Development under the Department of Commerce. HB 2009 brings the Department of Arts, Culture and History into the Department of Tourism. HB 2013 exempts new hires at the Bureau of Senior Services, the Department of Administration, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Revenue, and the Department of Veterans Assistance from the civil service system. This will allow state government to more effectively advance merit-based systems and will enforce government accountability.