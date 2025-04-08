Governor Patrick Morrisey Signs Universal Licensing Reciprocity into Law, Urges Senate to Pass Power Generation and Consumption Act

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On April 7, Governor Patrick Morrisey signed into law Senate Bill 458, the Universal Professional and Occupational Licensing Act. The law provides licensed and certified professionals to practice in West Virginia without taking additional examinations to attain local licensure or certification.

“We’re taking a huge step forward to make West Virginia more competitive, attract jobs and workers, and grow opportunities for both current and future residents,” said Governor Morrisey. “Universal licensing will ensure that contractors, electricians, doctors, nurses, realtors, and other skilled workers can move to West Virginia and get to work right away.”

Governor Morrisey was joined by professionals who praised the legislation and said it will spur growth and economic development in the state.

“Today’s bill signing expedites the ability for licensed professionals to be able to get approved to work,” said David Ramsey, CEO of Vandalia Health. “This bill streamlines timely applications for professionals, medical, nurses and other licensed professionals, to be able to get to work more promptly when in good standing from states they’re leaving to come to West Virginia. Our need for medical professionals is significant and today’s adoption of this legislation improves the timeliness to get approved to practice here in West Virginia more timely and reduces administrative burdens to get approved by the respective medical boards, nursing boards and others.”

“When I contacted our member companies about Senate Bill 458, there was immediate support,” said Bill Bissett, President of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association. “Not only does the passage of this bill open new markets to WV based engineering and consulting companies to expand their businesses to other reciprocating states, but it also allows manufacturers of all types to hire specialized engineers in other states when that expertise may not be here at home. We thank Governor Morrisey and the WV Legislature for their good work with Senate Bill 458.”

“We applaud the passage of Enrolled Senate Bill 458, the Universal Professional and Occupational Licensing Act of 2025,” said Jason Pizatella, Chief Executive Officer, Contractors Association of West Virginia. “Occupational licensing affects nearly 1 in 5 American workers and we’re pleased to see West Virginia join the many other states that have already removed this barrier to interstate mobility. Recruitment and retention of our workforce is one of the biggest issues facing the construction industry and eliminating barriers of entry to certain professions and certain skilled trades is just one more thing that will make the Mountain State more attractive for both businesses and workers.”

“The Universal Professional and Occupational Licensing Act of 2025 is another step in the right direction for West Virginia,” said Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “The chamber is supportive of any legislation that encourages job growth and fosters economic development in our state. By enhancing opportunities for professionals and improving occupational licensing, we will create an environment where businesses and workers can thrive.”

Governor Morrisey also stressed the importance of the Power Generation and Consumption Act, which would make West Virginia an attractive state for data centers to locate and bring in revenue to help reduce the state income tax.

“The Power Generation and Consumption Act will be historic for West Virginia to expand microgrid development in West Virginia, utilize our coal and natural gas resources, attract data centers into the state, and provide tax relief for our residents” said Governor Morrisey. “I applaud the House of Delegates for approving the bill, and I’m asking the Senate now to send it to my desk so I can sign it into law.”