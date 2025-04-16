Governor Patrick Morrisey Signs School Discipline Bill Into Law

RIPLEY, W.Va. — On April 15, Governor Patrick Morrisey signed Senate Bill 199 into law, outlining school discipline procedures for violent and threatening behavior in the classroom. Governor Morrisey was joined by Senators Amy Grady and Eric Tarr, State Superintendent Michele Blatt, and Ripley Mayor Carolyn Radler at Ripley Elementary for the bill signing event.

“We cannot truly excel as a state without a world-class education system, and that means empowering parents, supporting teachers, rewarding merit, and ensuring that every child has what they need to succeed,” said Governor Morrisey. “This legislation provides teachers with the tools to regain control of the classroom and ensure safe learning environments for our kids.”

If a student is threatening or intimidating staff or peers, creating an unsafe learning environment, or impeding on the other students’ ability to learn safely, Senate Bill 199 allows for teachers to immediately remove the student from the classroom and sets forth a process for the student to follow an intervention program or potentially be placed in an alternative learning center that fits their needs. The legislation gives teachers more control over their classrooms and creates safe learning environments for students in West Virginia.