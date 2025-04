CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On April 21, Governor Patrick Morrisey issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half mast until sunset on the day of internment to honor the life of Pope Francis.

“We join Catholics around the world to mourn the loss of Pope Francis,” said Governor Morrisey. “His Holiness served the Church with dignity, compassion, and a humble heart while teaching all of us how to live closer to God. May he rest in eternal glory with the Lord.”

Read the full proclamation here.