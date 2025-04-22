Governor Patrick Morrisey Names Lance Yardley as Acting Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On April 21, Governor Patrick Morrisey named Lance Yardley as the Acting Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WVDCR). Yardley will replace William “Billy” Marshall III, who was chosen by President Donald J. Trump to lead the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“With over 30 years served in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Lance Yardley will be an excellent replacement as Acting Commissioner,” said Governor Morrisey. “I’m confident he will lead WVDCR with integrity during this transitional period as they continue their important work.”

Lance Yardley has served as the Deputy Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2024. Yardley began his career in law enforcement as a Corrections Officer at South Central Regional Jail in 1993. He has served as a Correctional Case Manager, Correctional Unit Manager, and Associate Warden of Operations at Huttonsville Correctional Center. Yardley was Warden of Prunytown Correctional Center and then the Chief of Institutional Operations at the WVDCR before serving as Deputy Commissioner.