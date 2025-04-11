Governor Morrisey Announces Over $21 Million in Disaster Assistance Delivered to West Virginians

Over 4,000 households have received assistance to date

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On April 10, Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that more than 4,000 households in West Virginia have received assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance program following the February 15 flooding, with $21.6 million disbursed to help rebuild homes, replace belongings, and restore lives.

“We’re always stronger when we work together, and thanks to the partnership between the state and the Trump Administration, we’ve been able to help over 4,000 households receive financial assistance,” said Governor Morrisey. “This funding is helping to rebuild homes, reopen businesses, and restore a sense of normalcy to those affected by the flooding. We’ll keep working until every West Virginian gets support.”

A total of 4,383 households in the disaster-impacted areas have received assistance, leading to payments totaling $21,687,799.59 through the FEMA Individual Assistance program. These payments have supported temporary housing, essential home repairs, and personal property replacement. A total of 4,491 registrations have been received to date. FEMA will follow up with households in the declared area that submitted incomplete applications to help them complete the process.

The recovery effort also includes financial support for local businesses and property owners. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has disbursed $746,100 in low-interest disaster loans, assisting 17 homeowners and 3 businesses as they work to recover and reopen.

The State of West Virginia worked rapidly to assess damages, advocate for federal assistance, and coordinate a swift recovery effort in the wake of February’s flooding. State and local officials remain fully committed to helping residents through the process and ensuring that all eligible West Virginians have access to any help they need.

Residents impacted by the February 15 flood event who have not yet applied for assistance should visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to apply and check eligibility.