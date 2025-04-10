Governor Morrisey and First Lady to Host Inaugural Rhododendron Roll

Easter celebration to be held at the Governor’s Mansion Courtyard & Capitol Lawn

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Morrisey and the First Lady invite West Virginians to attend the Rhododendron Roll, a family-friendly Easter celebration set to be held on Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the Governor’s Mansion Courtyard and the Capitol Lawn at the State Capitol Complex. This event is free and open to the public.

“We are so excited to celebrate Easter for the first time as Governor and First Lady of the great state of West Virginia,” said Governor Morrisey. “We look forward to opening up the Governor’s Mansion and Capitol Complex to all the families of West Virginia. Come join in on a day filled with timeless traditions, lively entertainment and activities for guests of all ages!”

The Rhododendron Roll celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and spans the Capitol Complex.

Rhododendron Roll Activities:

Easter Egg Hunts –– separated by four age groups

Meet & Greet with the Easter Bunny

Egg Roll

Hoppin’ around History State Museum Scavenger Hunt

Interactive Yard Games

Petting Zoo Experience

Face Painting & Balloon Art

The first 250 attendees to arrive will receive commemorative Easter eggs. Children who find golden tickets during the egg hunt will win bikes, iPads and more courtesy of Walmart.

Guests can also enjoy food trucks and a fun zone featuring bouncy houses, a climbing wall, an aquarium and more, all located on Kanawha Boulevard.

For more information on the Inaugural Rhododendron Roll, click here.