Governor Justice warns West Virginians to not get complacent with COVID-19

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As summertime activities and vacations bring more people out and about, Gov. Jim Justice warned West Virginians to not take possible COVID-19 infections for granted, encouraging vaccinations and boosters.

“I know the sun is shining and I know it’s summertime … but all that being said, from Jim Justice to you, as somebody I truly treasure, I love all of you and I want goodness for all of you,” Justice said during his first-of-the-week COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at the Capitol.

“I would say to you there is nothing more important today than going to get that booster shot if you’re out of the timeframe, and you do not have any of the immunities, and you got vaccinated. Please,” Justice continued.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 2,150 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, down by 16% from 2,565 active cases Friday. Justice said there were 1,995 new COVID-19 cases in the state since Friday, but that number only includes positive tests reported to DHHR and not the results of home testing…

