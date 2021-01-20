Governor Justice comments on first day of in-person school in W.Va.

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday the first day of in-person school was going smoothly.

Tuesday marked the first day of in-person public and private school for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools, as well as high schools as long as their county was not red on the Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map.

“We are back to school today for our spring semester,” Justice said. “Many of our superintendents have reported so far today that the first day back to school is going smoothly and they’re really excited to have their children back.”

With active COVID-19 cases trending down from more than 29,000 cases last week to 26,675 cases as of Tuesday, only 17 counties in the state were red due to either higher infection rates or percent of positivity, resulting in closed high schools. Another 29 counties were orange, five counties in the gold and four counties were in the yellow…

