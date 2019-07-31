Governor Justice calls lawsuit stories ‘An incredible Insult’

By Steven Allen Adams for The Intelligencer

Gov. Jim Justice addresses concerns raised by recent stories regarding a lawsuit between one of his companies and FirstEnergy Resources, the owners of Pleasants Power Station.

WILLOW ISLAND, W.Va.— Gov. Jim Justice called stories citing a lawsuit between one of his companies and FirstEnergy Solutions, the owners of Pleasants Power Station, an attack on his honor during a bill signing Tuesday for a $12.5 million tax break to keep the station open.

Justice was at Pleasants Power Station Tuesday to sign House Bill 207, granting FES a business and occupation tax break officials said was needed to keep the plant open past a May 2022 deactivation date.

During his remarks, Justice took time to address recent articles about a lawsuit brought by FES — a spin-off of FirstEnergy Corp. …

