Governor Justice calling special session to seek $150M for road maintenance projects

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is calling a legislative special session for Monday to ask for support in appropriating another $150 million for road maintenance projects around the state.

The session will also be held to appropriate federal COVID dollars.

“We are pushing $400 million in surplus,” he said, referring to the surplus during this fiscal year which ends June 30 and was boosted by the May 17 tax deadline.

The money for roads will come from that surplus.

Justice said a total of 402 primarily maintenance projects are on the agenda with the road money, including 742 miles of pavement and work on 40 bridges.

“This will really help us to continue on the pathway we have been on to do more and more to make our roads better and better,” he said. “I am very, very hopeful all our legislators will be joining me.”

Justice said all 55 counties will have projects…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/gov-justice-calling-special-session-to-seek-150m-for-road-maintenance-projects/article_afd42ff6-c4d5-11eb-84a0-2f501dda453f.html