Gov. Justice’s Companies Respond to U.S. Attorney, MSHA Mine Penalty Complaint

By Steven Allen Adams for The Intelligencer of Wheeling, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice are asking to be removed from a federal complaint seeking millions in unpaid mine penalties.

On Tuesday, nine of the 23 companies listed in a complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration in May filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, citing lack of jurisdiction.

“The (companies) are not ‘at home’ in this forum; and … there is no affiliation with this forum and the underlying controversy,” according to the motion. “The court does not have jurisdiction … because the (companies) are not incorporated under the laws of Virginia and none … maintain their principal place of business in Virginia.” …

