Gov. Justice visits Coopers Rock State Forest to see progress of state’s first stargazing cabins

Cabins will be completed this fall, reservations open August 1st

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — On June 24, Gov. Jim Justice visited a construction site at Coopers Rock State Forest to see progress on the new stargazing cabins. The cabins will open this fall, and reservations will start being accepted on August 1st.

The new cabins are the latest projects on a list of more than $200 million of improvements made to our state parks system under the governor’s leadership.

“This is another exciting day for West Virginia with the addition of these incredible cabins,” Gov. Justice said. “Coopers Rock State Forest is a gem within our state park system, and as we continue to draw visitors from around the world, it’s important that we maintain and enhance its amazing condition and reputation. This stunning park is among our most frequently visited, and the projects we’re working on here will further put this forest on the map.”

The five new stargazing cabins are located along the main ridge between Raven Rock and the main overlook; seven more cabins will be added in spring 2025. The A-frame cabins will be perfectly positioned to provide guests the opportunity to enjoy one-of-a-kind stargazing opportunities of some of the Darkest Skies on the East Coast with the cabin’s fully equipped telescopes.

“It’s amazing to see these improvements coming to fruition at Coopers Rock State Forest,” Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said. “Gov. Justice has brought the West Virginia State Parks system to much higher levels with his vision and guidance. I’m looking forward to all of the new and returning visitors who will come to stay in the newly constructed cabins and at the campground once they’re ready.”

Investments have been made across the state at the state’s 36 parks, nine forests and three rail trails. The projects include creating two new state parks, Cacapon Resort State Park’s new lodge, renovations at every lodge and cabin in the system, hundreds of new campsites built or upgraded, new recreational facilities and much-needed infrastructure upgrades systemwide. Those investments are paying major dividends. Visitation has increased, and revenue has grown substantially, allowing for reinvestment in West Virginia’s public lands.

“We continue to see folks interested in unique lodging, and I’m thrilled to see our state’s first stargazing cabins nearing completion,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby. “The more than $200 million in improvements at our state parks system are paying dividends. A visit to any of our parks will show the incredible quality of our facilities and the popularity of our public lands. Our state parks system is a true gem, and we are forever grateful to the Governor for his continued commitment to ensuring our facilities the very best.”

The investments made at Coopers Rock have been substantial with over $15 million at the state forest. Upgrades include new stargazing cabins, a modern 25-site RV campground, a new laundry and firewood facility, and major water and wastewater treatment improvements.

All contracts awarded in the recent investments have been awarded to West Virginia firms and companies. The first five cabins and new campground to Wolfes Excavating in Clarksburg. The additional seven cabins are being built by Zetti Contracting LLC in Morgantown. Engineering was completed by CEC with architectural work performed by ZMM.