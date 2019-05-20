Gov. Justice to appoint Chuck Little to W.Va. House of Delegates District 9 seat

From the office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Tomorrow, Gov. Jim Justice will appoint Chuck Little of Davisville to the House of Delegates, District 9, serving Wirt and Wood Counties. Little will fill the seat previously held by Del. Ray Hollen who resigned this month. Little will be sworn in before the special session resumes tomorrow.



Originally from Parkersburg, Little served 15 years in the West Virginia State Police, with an emphasis on investigating public corruption.



Little then spent 23 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury as a special agent. Following his retirement, he served as the senior investigator to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Government Reform and Oversight Committee.



Little now works as an investigator with the law firm of Bailey & Glasser LLP in Charleston.