Gov. Justice talks economic opportunities with W.Va. cities and towns

By Steven Allen Adams Special to The Journal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice told mayors, city managers and council members from around the state Thursday that despite some good economic signs for the state, there was still much to be done.

Justice addressed attendees of the West Virginia Municipal League’s 50th annual conference at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington Thursday. The municipal league represents 231 municipalities across the state — cities, towns and villages.

“You are our engines,” Justice told attendees. “You are everything to this state. Everything starts with you. You are the ones who drive the boat. From that standpoint, I want you to know that I want to help in any and every way I can.” …

