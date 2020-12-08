Gov. Justice said he expects first batch of vaccines to arrive within the next week

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Monday said he expects 16,575 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be in West Virginia by the start of next week.

He explained that number will represent the first of two shots needed. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose after 21 days. The Moderna vaccine requires a second shot after 28 days.

“If you get the first shot, the federal government has guaranteed us that you will be getting the second shot,” Justice said.

Pfizer and Moderna are both seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA to distribute their vaccines. Pfizer will make its case for approval on Thursday. Moderna will likely follow suit in the next week or so.

The vaccine will be administered in phases as shipments come in. In Phase 1, health care workers will come first, followed by long-term care facility residents and staff, then community infrastructure and emergency response personnel, public health officials and first responders. This covers more than 100,000 people…

