Gov. Justice delivers $5 million check to Greenbrier Valley Airport for terminal, runway upgrades

West Virginia Press Association

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice, on Monday, presented the Greenbrier Valley Airport with a $5 million check to be used towards a terminal rehabilitation and runway renovation.

The terminal rehabilitation will allow the airport to increase gate space and expand airline services. The runway rehabilitation enables the airport to fully resurface its 150-foot-wide runway, improve the road’s grading, and incorporate additional LED lights to enhance visibility, among other modifications.

The airport has also grappled with crosswind challenges, and the improvements are essential to accommodate large commercial and military planes at the facility.

“I wholeheartedly believe that airports are the heartbeat of our state,” Gov. Justice said. “We will tirelessly support these crucial hubs, knowing they are important to our economy and communities, and this region has a goldmine of potential. We are determined to seize that potential with these improvements, as it signals our dedication to ensuring West Virginia not only thrives but soars into a promising future.”

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s 2024 budget allocated $1 million for the airport’s terminal rehabilitation. The additional $4 million came from a non-federal match fund specifically earmarked for runway renovation.