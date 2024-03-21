Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency in Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Justice has declared a State of Emergency for the counties of Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton counties today due to extensive forest fires in those counties. The declaration is a proactive measure ensuring the allocation of necessary resources and expedite emergency response efforts.

The State of Emergency allows State and Local agencies to take swift and decisive actions to mitigate the impact of the fires and protect the lives and property of West Virginians in those areas.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and have various ways to receive emergency alerts. Monitor official emergency management and local media accounts for updates. Follow all instructions received from emergency officials. If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately.