Gov. Justice applauds W.Va. Senate’s West Virginia Student Success Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after reviewing the Senate’s West Virginia Student Success Act:

“I applaud the state Senate for making a significant move in attempting to create a bipartisan approach to education betterment. I look forward to continuing to work with all members of the Legislature, the state School Board, and with all citizens of West Virginia in taking steps to make our education system better for students in the Mountain State.”

— The bill can be viewed here: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/senate/documents/Draft-Student-Success-Act-5-24-19.pdf.