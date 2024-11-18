Gov. Justice announces return of buck firearms season and Big Buck Photo Contest

Eligible hunters can win prizes for submitting photos of 2024 buck harvests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) today announced the return of the buck firearms season and Big Buck Photo Contest.



West Virginia’s buck firearms season opens Nov. 25 and the Big Buck Photo Contest will start Nov. 26. Hunters are invited to submit a photo with a buck they harvested during a 2024 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt for a chance to win prizes. Photos must be submitted by Jan. 10 for hunters to be eligible for a prize drawing.



“As a lifelong hunter, nothing thrills me more than the return of West Virginia’s buck firearms season and enjoying our state’s incredible deer hunting opportunities every year,” said Gov. Justice. “I want to encourage everyone to buy their license and stamps, join the thousands of hunters who have participated in this exciting contest and help show the world why West Virginia is one of the best places to hunt.”



The Big Buck Photo Contest is open to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes a youth division for hunters 17 and younger and an adult division for hunters 18 and older. Participants must hold a valid 2024 West Virginia hunting license and provide the 13-digit WVDNR-issued game check number for their buck. Consent for the release and use of submitted photos is implied upon entry. Detailed rules and entry forms are available at WVdnr.gov/photocontest.



Big Buck Photo Contest prizes include:

Resident Adult Division (1 Winner): One (1) free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting license, one (1) two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin and one (1) two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin.

One (1) free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting license, one (1) two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin and one (1) two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin. Resident Youth Division (5 Winners): One (1) Cabela’s prize package.

One (1) Cabela’s prize package. Non-Resident Adult Division (5 Winners): One (1) Cabela’s prize package, one (1) two-night cabin stay at North Bend State Park cabin and one (1) two-night cabin stay at Twin Falls Resort.

One (1) Cabela’s prize package, one (1) two-night cabin stay at North Bend State Park cabin and one (1) two-night cabin stay at Twin Falls Resort. Non-Resident Youth Division (5 Winners): One (1) Cabela’s prize package.

After the contest closes on Jan. 10, 2025 a random drawing will be used to select finalists from each division and entries will be judged on photo composition, antler size, antler points and the quality of the hunt narrative. Winners will be announced in January 2025.

WVDNR Encourages Hunters to Get Ready for Buck Firearms Season

West Virginia’s buck firearms season opens Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 8 in all counties except Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming, which are closed to firearms deer hunting. Hunters may harvest one buck on their base license during the season. Those who want to harvest one additional buck must purchase a RG/RRG stamp before the season starts. West Virginia hunting licenses and stamps are available to purchase at WVhunt.com.

All youth and adult hunters are required to check their game on their own account and must wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange when hunting in a county or area with an open deer firearms season. For more information about deer hunting, hunters are encouraged to review the West Virginia Hunting Regulations Summary at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.