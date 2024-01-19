Gov. Justice announces approval of nearly $2 million in recycling assistance grants

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the approval of grants worth $1.99 million for 22 recipients through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP Recycling Assistance Grants Program.

Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries, and nonprofit organizations. Funding for the Recycling Assistance Grant Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills.

The grants were awarded to the following:

Cabell County

Metal Center Recycling received $73,687.00 to assist with a horizontal baler and shear to support the recycling operation.

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Solid Waste Authority received $135,363.00 to assist with wages, a baler, trailer, skid steer and baling wire to support the county-wide recycling program.

Greenbrier County

Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority received $130,000.00 to assist with repairs to the County’s recycling facility.

Greenworks Recycling will receive $66,415.00 to assist with tilt trailers and a truck to support the recycling operation.

Hampshire County

Hampshire County Commission received $149,620.00 to assist with recycling containers, asphalt, concrete pads, a glass crusher with electrical installation, an entrance gate, and wages to support the county-wide recycling program.

Hancock County

Hancock County Solid Waste Authority received $39,550.00 grant to assist with wages, transportation of materials, and a bulk mailer to support the county-wide recycling program.

Harrison County

Harrison County Recycling Center received $75,000.00 grant to assist with the purchase of a horizontal baler to support the recycling operation.

Kanawha County

The City of St. Albans received $66,700.00 to assist with a trailer and signage, open top containers, tarps, a tie down kit, and containers for the city-wide recycling program.

Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority received $150,000.00 to assist with a concrete pad, 3-phase electrical, and convex covers to support the county recycling program.

Glass Smash Sand Cooperative Association received $75,000.00 to assist with the purchase of a glass pulverizer system to support their new recycling initiative.

Mason County

Mason County Commission received $105,300.00 grant to assist with a reinforced concrete pad to support the county-wide recycling program.

Mason County Solid Waste Authority received a $56,062.99 grant to assist with wages, insurance, fuel, maintenance, utilities, air compressor, operational and office supplies, printing and promotional items, conference attendance, and contractor fees to support the county-wide recycling program.

Monongalia County

The City of Westover received $75,000.00 to assist with a new truck to support the city-wide recycling program.

Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority received a $38,237.45 to assist with a market research and opinion study, printing, advertising, mailing supplies and postage to support the County’s recycling efforts.

Ohio County

Ohio County Commission received $75,000.00 to assist with a new truck to support the City of Wheeling’s recycling program.

Ohio County Solid Waste Authority received $90,900.00 to assist with wages, a computer, trailer, storage shed, roll-offs, a recycling drop box, and a trailer step assembly to support the county-wide recycling program.

City of Wheeling received $150,000.00 to assist with a new truck to support the city-wide recycling program.

Pleasants County

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority received $34,000.00 to assist with wages, vehicle repairs, fuel, office supplies and utilities to support the county-wide recycling program.

Preston County

Bionic Tire Recycling received $51,625.00 to assist with wages, conference attendance, operational supplies, office supplies, shredding equipment, and a truck scale to support their new tire recycling initiative.

Roane County

Roane County Commission received $71,850.00 to assist with a concrete pad and baler to support the county-wide recycling program.

Roane County Solid Waste Authority received $140,246.00 to assist with wages, vehicle and equipment maintenance, utilities, operating supplies, fuel, facility improvements, collection trailers, glass and fluorescent bulb recycling fees, advertising, can baler, vertical baler, electric pallet jack and a collection bin to support the county-wide recycling program.

Summers County