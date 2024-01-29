Gov. Justice announces 44 art grants at Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg

West Virginia Press Association

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History (WVDACH) Curator Randall Reid-Smith in presenting 44 grants to arts organizations from the surrounding area at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center today.

“When I took office, the arts faced an uncertain future in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “But just like you, I believe they’re not just entertainment, but the soul of our state. That’s why, from day one, I’ve fought to protect and grow our artistic tapestry. We’ve increased funding, saved music programs, and celebrated artists in every corner of West Virginia. Today’s 44 grants are another step in that journey. They’re an investment in dreams, communities, and the Mountain State’s bright future. The arts are the bridges that connect us, the voices that give us strength, and the colors that paint our path forward. Together, we’re continuing to make West Virginia not just a state with artists, but a living, breathing work of art.”

Awards were presented to the following:



Arts in Education — The Arts in Education – Arts Exposure Projects grant program provides support for schools and nonprofit organizations, as well as individual artists and artist collectives, to present professional performing, literary, and visual artists to students in grades K-12.



1. WV Symphony Orchestra – Parkersburg, $10,061

Young People’s Concert Series for grades 3-5

Arts Partners — The Arts Partners grant program provides operating support for staffing and programming to stable, long-standing arts organizations with full-time staff and operating budgets of at least $100,000. This funding allows them to further their missions and provide high-quality arts programming to their communities.

1. Randolph County Community Arts Council (The Arts Center), $14,448

General operating support grant

2. Artsbridge, $24,532

General operating support grant

3. Parkersburg Art Center, $40,997

General operating support grant

Creative Aging for Lifelong Learning — The Creative Aging grant program provides support for individual artists, schools, local governments, and 501(c)(3) organizations to carry out projects that teach a new skill in the arts to a group of adults.

1. Augusta Heritage, $2,200

Community choir project

2. Virginia Killian, $4,987

Multidisciplinary art classes

Community Arts Project Support — The Community Arts Project Support grant program provides funding for nonprofit organizations and local governments to provide arts programming in all disciplines to the public. Categories include presenting artists, performing artists, visual arts, media arts and folk and traditional arts.

1. Augusta Heritage. $20,000

Series of arts workshops

2. Fairmont Chamber Music Society, $3,499

Season of four performances

3. Northern WV Dance Council, $20,000

Performances of Jazz Nutcracker and Peter Pan

4. WV Symphony Orchestra – Parkersburg, $20,000

Public concert series

5. City of Morgantown, $20,000

2023 Ruby Summer Concert Series

Community Arts Mini Grant — The Community Arts mini Grant provides funding to local governments and 501(c)3 organizations for projects that present artists in performances, workshops, and other projects with a specific arts focus.

1. Arts Monongahela, $973

Artist professional development in photography

2. Dance West Virginia, $2,000

2023 Dance West Virginia Fall Festival

3. West Virginia Public Theatre, $1,166

Narnia the musical

Cultural Facilities — The Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources grant program provides funding for building and renovation projects at arts facilities and history museums. West Virginia is one of only 11 states to have a brick-and-mortar grant program. Every dollar awarded is matched with local dollars and employs local people in the design, building, and construction trades.

1. Arthurdale Heritage, $12,755

Roof repairs and restroom renovations

2. Warner Drive In Cultural & Resource Center, $51,230.29

Stage and restroom construction

3. Rowlesburg Revitalization Committee (Fast Track), $10,000

ADA upgrades

4. Parkersburg Art Center (Fast Track), $10,000

Roof repairs

5. City of Morgantown, $75,000

Sound and lighting replacement at The Met

Living Traditions: Folk Arts — The Living Traditions: Folk Art grant provides funding for organizations to present folk art activities and for artists to improve their skills or create new works in the folk and traditional arts.

1. Erica Goldsmith, $3,187

Quilting material and equipment

2. Augusta Heritage, $1,781

Foodways project

Professional Development for Artists — The Professional Development for Artists grant provides funding for individual artists to expand or improve their work or share their expertise with others.

1. Beth Keener-Flanery, $3,600

Fees associated with acceptance into Flying Solo

2. Caitlynn Buckler, $1,381

Travel expenses to attend Frogman’s Print Workshop

3. Kiara Williams (Key to Adam), $3,750

Advertising space on social media

4. Mateo Fuentes, $1,406

Purchase of printmaking equipment

5. Shalya Marsh, $5,000

Purchase of a kiln and electrical upgrades

6. Suzan Morgan, $2,248

Costs to attend the Color Mixing for Dyers class

7. Maria Deely, $1,760

Costs to attend the Chateau d’Orguvaux artist and writers residency

8. Andrew Sledge, $3,360

Recording and commission fees for bassoon duo

9. LeeAnn Brown, $3,730

Creation of a studio space

10. Crystal Ann Brown, $4,673

Creation and transportation of sculptures for a solo exhibition

11. Michael F Loop, $5,000

Studio updates

Travel & Training — The Travel & Training grant program provides reimbursement for travel expenses to artists, arts administrators, and arts educators to attend conferences, workshops, seminars, and showcases.

1. Kee Heon Nam, $500

To attend the Korean Composers Festival

2. Chelsea Bihlmeyer, $500

To attend an exhibition at the Kansas City Artist Coalition

3. Mary Grace Johnson, $500

To attend the International Musicians Seminar

4. Natalie Sypolt, $500

To attend the Knobs Haven Writing Retreat

5. Erin Ellis, $472

To attend the Iowa Music Educators Conference

6. Rosalie Haizlett, $418

To attend the Wild Acres Artist-in-Residence Program

Youth Engagement through Public Art — The Youth Engagement through Public Art grant program provides funding for schools, local governments, and nonprofit organizations to create public art projects that engage local youth in the planning and/or implementation.

1. ArtsBank, $5,000

Mural project involving all elementary students in Randolph County

2. Randolph County Commission, $4,455

Mural at local public swimming pool

Legislative Line Items — Line item funding from the Lottery Education Fund included in the state budget bill.

1. Mountain State Forest Festival has received $38,187

2. West Virginia Public Theater has received $120,019

Save the Music — The Save The Music program provides instruments and music books to middle schools to support band programs. The program is currently in all 55 counties.

1. South Harrison Middle, $40,000

2. Bridgeport Middle, $40,000