Gov. Justice announces $3.5 million grant award to Mylan Park Foundation for transformative sports development project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced a $3.5 million grant from the Water Development Authority to the Mylan Park Foundation to support a transformative sports development project. This announcement was made during a special presentation at Mylan Park on Oct. 12.

The Mylan Park Foundation has set forth a vision to enhance the Mylan Park SportsPlex, positioning Mylan Park as a premier national sports and recreational destination.

With an estimated annual economic impact of $9 million, this project is expected to foster job growth and private investment in the tourism sector.

“This grant will bolster the sports infrastructure in North Central West Virginia and contribute to economic development through tourism and job creation,” Gov. Justice said. “The Mylan Park SportsPlex will become a magnet for athletes, families, and tourists from across the nation, further solidifying West Virginia’s position on the sports tourism map.”

The project includes a range of improvements and additions designed to elevate youth sports facilities and create economic opportunities in North Central West Virginia.

Key highlights of the project include:

Building additional grass fields for multi-sport use, including soccer, lacrosse, and football.

Conversion of existing grass softball and baseball fields to artificial turf.

Upgrades to existing training and competitive ancillary support facilities.

The Mylan Park Foundation, established over two decades ago, has been at the forefront of providing inclusive high-quality programs, facilities, and services for the community. Their mission extends to assisting low-income children and promoting equal opportunities.

The Mylan Park Foundation also led the development of the Mylan Park Aquatic Center and Track Complex and the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex Addition.