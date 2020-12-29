Goodbye, Gramma: West Virginia loses more than a century of character

Elder sister of ‘Gramma & Ginga’ fame dies at 106

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The interview with The Dominion Post was going just great, it really was.



Until Ginga squeaked her chair across Gramma’s floor.



The following is an abbreviated exchange of what happened next, with a then 103-year-old Gramma speaking first and her kid sister, Ginga (a spry 98, at the time), getting the last (four-letter) word:



“Why do you keep doing that?”

“Well, I have to move in, so they can see us for the camera.”

“Then get your a** this way. That ruins the legs of my chair.”

“Kiss my a**. Your precious chair is fine.”

“Yeah, blow it out your a**.”

“Aw, bull****.”

“****.”

“****.”

The bleep-fest was over just as quickly as it started, and the two sisters from Harrison County were soon back to chatting amiably…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2020/12/28/gramma-ginga-sisters-set-for-hulu-netflix/