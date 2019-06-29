Girls Scouts from 22 states take on the spirit of adventure at Girl Fest in W.Va.

Kabrea James, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — More than 200 Girl Scouts gathered at ACE Adventure Resort to celebrate Girl Fest on Friday.

Indiana Girl Scout Raksha Suresh (Troop 00377 in Middlebury) swing from one rope to the other as she tackles the tarzan ropes along the mud obstacle course during the Girls Scouts’ Girl Fest event Friday afternoon at ACE Adventure Resort. Photo by Brad Davis of The Register-Herald.

Hosted by the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, scouts from 22 states came together for a high adventure experience in the heart of New River Gorge.

Beth Casey, CEO for Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council said the celebration helps the scouts build courage, confidence and character.

“We encourage the girls to take advantage of every adventure presented to them with the hopes that it will allow them to learn more about themselves,” Casey said. “A lot of these activities require courage.”

From Wednesday to Sunday, the scouts will enjoy white water rafting trips, stand up paddle boarding, rock climbing, zip lining and more. Casey said exposing the scouts to a large variety of activities teaches them more about their own individual interests. …

