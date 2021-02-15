WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) —The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council donated nearly 2,000 packages of candy and nuts to local veterans’ organizations as part of the Girl Scouts’ Care to Share program.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond partners with the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers Association, a service organization of women who have lost sons and daughters in the military, and the West Virginia National Guard Foundation to distribute candy and nuts to the military. They distribute to VA hospitals, nursing homes, disabled and paralyzed veterans, and more.

“The Fall Product Program helps teach Girl Scouts key entrepreneurial skills, and the donation portion of that helps show how important it is to give back,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. “It is a way for them to learn while also sharing. We are proud to partner with these organizations and share some Girl Scout love.”

The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers Association traveled to The Girl Scout Black Diamond Council in Charleston to pick up and load the donations for delivery on Sunday. There were 1,752 purchases for Care to Share…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/girl-scouts-donate-to-west-virginia-veterans-organizations/article_03876d91-9fe6-5064-83e2-2aaadab279d1.html