Gift from West Virginia completes fundraising for Marshall baseball stadium

By Luke Creasy, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A $13.8 million gift from the state to Marshall University will supply the remaining balance needed to build a baseball stadium near campus.

Gov. Jim Justice presented Marshall President Brad D. Smith with a check from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program Thursday afternoon at the site of the future stadium. Athletic Director Christian Spears, baseball coach Jeff Waggoner and members of the baseball team were part of the presentation, which included Justice’s ceremonial first pitch on the grounds.

“We know that our team deserves a field to play on, and our community has done everything they could to make it happen,” Smith said. “Then today we had a gift from the state and the governor to close out what we needed for fundraising to start construction and get this baseball field built so our kids can be playing ball on it in the spring of 2024.”

That falls into the latest timeline given for construction of the stadium, which will be built behind the current softball field, creating a cohesive, two-sport complex with two fields and shared facilities such as concession stands and batting cages…

