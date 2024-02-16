George “Tom” Harward retires after 45 years with Barbour Community Health Association

West Virginia Press Association

BELINGTON, W.Va. — When George “Tom” Harward started working in the medical field 45 years ago, he could not have foreseen being one of the founders of Belington Medical Clinic or the tremendous growth at Barbour Community Health Association (BCHA) that would occur under his leadership.

Now, after a remarkable 45 years of service, Harward, who has always been affectionately known as “Dr. Tom” by his patients, has retired as a certified physician assistant.

“The patients and staff of the clinic have always been woven into my daily life for nearly five decades, and they will continue to be as I remain committed to the Barbour County community,” Haward said. “The best part of leaving is knowing I am leaving the patients in excellent hands. I couldn’t ask for a better professional healthcare team. The support and nursing staff are the glue that holds the clinic together, and they deserve far more credit than we take the time to give them. I owe them a lot.”

“As to the patients, I owe them thanks, not the other way around,” said Harward.

Eric Ruf, CEO of BCHA, said that Harward has been an important and integral part of BCHA’s history and development.

“Tom is credited as being the founder of the Belington Medical Clinic, and his impact on our community is immeasurable,” Ruf said. “It’s safe to say you could stop just about anyone on the street, and they will have a story to share about Tom and how he went out of his way to care for a family member. His care and compassion for the people of this community is his greatest legacy.”

While Harward credits the beginning of his healthcare journey to his wife Kate’s social responsibility, his own life experiences also shaped his focus. Some of those experiences include living with a local family in South America at a young age, working with emergency response teams, sponsoring and being a preceptor for high school and college students, adopting children, and building relationships with healthcare professionals.

“All of these personal experiences influenced the direction and career path I would choose,” Harward said. “The real joy comes from the human interaction that working in a medical practice can provide. I enjoy being challenged and find it rewarding to impact and help improve the lives of individuals and families in the Barbour County community.”

During his more than five decades, Harward said the healthcare field experienced many changes, including improved cure rates for serious diseases, more effective surgical care and treatments, vaccine advances, and development in electronic medical records. It was during these years that Harward had the opportunity to become involved, working with state and local public officials and organizations to transform the medical rules and guidelines in West Virginia.

“When I came to the clinic in 1978, the practice regulations were highly restrictive for a physician’s assistant,” he said. “I spent 10 years on the West Virginia Board of Medicine and served as the physician assistant committee chairperson. I was in a unique position to watch the public and the medical community begin to embrace shifting more responsibility to non-physician providers.”

“In the beginning, we had limited support, but it continued to grow. Two years after our first attempt, the limited prescriptive privileges bill passed, enhancing the authority of physician assistants,” recalls Harward.

Harward’s passion for healthcare has always come from his commitment to serving others. His affection for his patients and the community shines through the mission of Barbour Community Health Association.

“Tom set a standard of care for those that have worked with him to see beyond the diagnosis, to see the individual and their circumstance as a whole person,” Ruf said. “The community recognized early on they could count on Tom and his team to prioritize the health of individuals in this community regardless of the time of day or night.”

Ruf says, “His connections to the health care systems outside the county and the state have helped countless folks in this area receive the best care available.”

Throughout the years, Harward has always been steadfast when he says that the vision of the organization needs to stay community-responsive, more significant than any one person.

“I hope that the leadership and the staff understand and embrace the concept that small can be good,” Harward said, noting that the community is truly the clinic’s owner. “We must be there when needed, which is an important aspect of quality care. We are a small community, and the best advertisement is for a patient telling his neighbors about their good care expectations.”

Ruf said Harward has been easing into retirement, preparing the staff and organization. Ruf expressed his and the organization’s appreciation for Harward’s years of service and devotion.

“Thank you hardly seems enough for the countless hours Tom has given to this clinic and the community,” Ruf said. “We are forever grateful for all he has done and will continue to do for Barbour County. We will carry the legacy that was started here and ensure he remains proud of the work we do.”

Harward and wife, Kate plan to stay in the community that has been a huge part of their life for so long. He plans to spend more time with her, his 10 children, and 25 grandchildren.

“There will be no problem staying busy,” he said. “We have a large, old home that requires constant maintenance and are in the process of building a new home at the other end of our farm for our youngest daughter. I also have some other children who can use some help in their homes.”

For more information about the Belington Medical Clinic or Barbour Community Health Association, visit barbourhealth.org or call 304-823-2800.