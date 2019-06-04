Gazette-Mail editorial: WV Senate intent on breaking school employees

Charleston Gazette-Mail

It’s clear now the Student Success Act, and its predecessor in the regular legislative session, were never about students at all.

Not exactly an earth-shattering revelation, but even we’re a little shocked at how far West Virginia’s upper chamber has gone to punish public school teachers and service personnel for striking two years in a row to defend their livelihoods and the kids they teach.

In special session, with not as much public pressure on them, the Senate was able to narrowly pass an amendment to its act making a teacher strike unlawful, disallowing superintendents to close school districts for a strike and making it possible to fire school workers for joining a picket line.



